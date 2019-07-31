JustForex Trading - Start Now

Two Chicago mothers who worked to end violence and crime in their neighborhood were killed last week in a drive-by shooting.

Chantel Grant, 26, and Andrea Stoudemire, 36, both of whom volunteered with Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings (MASK), were gunned down in the city’s Auburn …

