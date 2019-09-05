JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro 2 glasses of soft drinks daily linked with premature death – P.M. News

#1
A new study looking at hundreds of thousands of individuals has linked higher consumption of soft drinks with greater risk of premature death.

The researchers saw that the association held for both artificially and sugar sweetened drinks...

soft drink.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UuqmMp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top