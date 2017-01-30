Two military helicopters crashed in a strife-torn part of Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with at least four crew members on board, authorities said on Monday. Government spokesperson, Lambert Mende, said that it was not clear what brought down the helicopters on Friday in North Kivu province near the borders with Rwanda and Uganda. Over the weekend, UN-sponsored Radio Okapi cited military sources as saying that the helicopters crashed while pursuing fighters from the former Congolese rebel group M23. An army spokesperson declined to comment. The M23 was the largest of dozens of armed groups in the country and controlled huge swaths of eastern Congo in 2012 and 2013 before it was defeated by Congolese and UN forces. Reports of a possible M23 revival by former fighters held in camps in Uganda and Rwanda have surged in recent weeks. - NAN