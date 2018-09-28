Two aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been involved in an accident.
This was disclosed on Friday in a statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.
Daramola said the air accident occurred during rehearsals for the Independence day celebrations.
