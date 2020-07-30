Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro 20 abducted in Abuja community, say residents – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

20 abducted in Abuja community, say residents - New Telegraph

We rescued five during shootout –Police Residents of Tunga Maji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said gunmen invaded their community and abducted over 20 persons. A resident of the community, Ezekiel Denzi, said the gunmen kidnapped over 20 people after a prolonged gun battle with...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[101]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top