20 abducted in Abuja community, say residents - New Telegraph
We rescued five during shootout –Police Residents of Tunga Maji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said gunmen invaded their community and abducted over 20 persons. A resident of the community, Ezekiel Denzi, said the gunmen kidnapped over 20 people after a prolonged gun battle with...
