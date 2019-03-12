Featured Thread #1
A new class of governors has emerged following the elections in 29 states on Saturday. The Independent National Electoral Commission has so far announced the winners of the elections in 20 states. Governors-elect have not been named in nine states as of the time of this report. …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uw4eAH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uw4eAH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]