Twenty people, many of them women and children, were killed on Monday in a stampede at a distribution of food and money for displaced people in Diffa, southeast Niger, sources said.
“We have a provisional toll of 20 dead,” a medical source said. Aid workers confirmed the account and …
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2u75iD5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
“We have a provisional toll of 20 dead,” a medical source said. Aid workers confirmed the account and …
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2u75iD5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]