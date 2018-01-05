Submit Post Advertise

Punch Newspaper Nigeria 2017 CAF awards: List of winners

    Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday:

    Player of the Year

    1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG), 2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG), 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER)

    Women’s Player of the Year

    Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)

    Youth Player of the Year

    Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT)

    Coach of the Year

    Hector Cuper (Egypt)

    Club of the Year

    Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

    National Team of the Year

    Egypt

    Women’s National Team of the Year

    South Africa

