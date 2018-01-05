Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday: Player of the Year 1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG), 2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG), 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER) Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN) Youth Player of the Year Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT) Coach of the Year Hector Cuper (Egypt) Club of the Year Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) National Team of the Year Egypt Women’s National Team of the Year South Africa Continue reading...