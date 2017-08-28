The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held on August 27, 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. It was hosted by Katy Perry. See full list of award winners: Video of the Year Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) — WINNER Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) Song of Summer Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber – “Despacito (Remix)” Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo – “OMG” Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane – “Down” Lil Uzi Vert – “XO Tour Llif3” — WINNER Artist of the Year Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records) — WINNER Ariana Grande (Republic Records) The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records) Lorde (Republic Records) Best New Artist Khalid (RCA Records) — WINNER Kodak Black (Atlantic Records) SZA (TDE/RCA Records) Young M.A (3D) Julia Michaels (Republic Records) Noah Cyrus (Records) Best Collaboration Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records) DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records) The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” (Columbia Records) Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records) — WINNER Best Pop Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” (Island Records) Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) — WINNER Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (RCA Records) Best Hip Hop Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) — WINNER Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam) Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC) D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records) Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment) DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best) Best Dance Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope) — WINNER Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope) Calvin Harris – “My Way” (Columbia Records) Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water” (Mad Decent) Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records) Best Rock Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records) Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace” (Island) Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records) — WINNER Green Day – “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records) Foo Fighters – “Run” (RCA Records) Best Fight Against the System Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam) — WINNER The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration) (Atlantic Records) — WINNER Big Sean – “Light” (Race) (Def Jam) — WINNER Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Body image) (Def Jam) — WINNER Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment) — WINNER John Legend – “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records) — WINNER Best Cinematography; Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham) — WINNER Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise) Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis) DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor) Halsey – “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl) Best Direction Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies) — WINNER Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen) Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)(Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars) Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A) The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael) Best Art Direction Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves) — WINNER Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado) Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce) DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe) The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti) Best Visual Effects Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall) — WINNER A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel) KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi) Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA) Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez) Best Choreography Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins) — WINNER Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson) Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers) Sia – “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington) Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead) Best Editing Future – “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost) Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini) — WINNER Lorde – “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit) The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy) The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)