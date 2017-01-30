Submit Post Advertise

2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards : FULL LIST of Winners

    The 2017 Screen Actors Guild awards held last night at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California.

    Screen Actors Guild Awards.png

    See the full list of winners below!

    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    “Captain Fantastic”
    “Fences”
    “Hidden Figures” – WINNER
    “Manchester by the Sea”
    “Moonlight”

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
    Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
    Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
    Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
    Denzel Washington, “Fences” – WINNER

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Amy Adams, “Arrival”
    Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”
    Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
    Emma Stone, “La La Land” – WINNER
    Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – WINNER
    Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
    Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
    Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
    Dev Patel, “Lion”

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Viola Davis, “Fences” – WINNER
    Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
    Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
    Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
    Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”
    Sterling K. Brown, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”
    Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” – WINNER
    John Turturro, “The Night Of”
    Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”
    Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
    Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”
    Sarah Paulson, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson – WINNER
    Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
    Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
    John Lithgow, “The Crown” – WINNER
    Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
    Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
    Claire Foy, “The Crown” – WINNER
    Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
    Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
    Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
    Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
    Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
    William H. Macy, “Shameless” – WINNER
    Jeffery Tambour, “Transparent”

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”
    Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
    Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
    Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” – WINNER
    Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    “The Crown”
    “Downton Abbey”
    “Game of Thrones”
    “Stranger Things” – WINNER
    “Westworld”

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    “The Big Bang Theory”
    “Black-ish”
    “Modern Family”
    “Orange is the New Black” – WINNER
    “Veep”

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
    “Game of Thrones” – WINNER
    “Marvel’s Daredevil”
    “Marvel’s Luke Cage”
    “The Walking Dead”
    “Westworld”

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
    “Captain America: Civil War”
    “Doctor Strange”
    “Hacksaw Ridge” – WINNER
    “Jason Bourne”
    “Nocturnal Animals”

    53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
    Lily Tomlin
     
    Jules, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:29 PM
