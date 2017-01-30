The 2017 Screen Actors Guild awards held last night at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California. See the full list of winners below! Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “Captain Fantastic” “Fences” “Hidden Figures” – WINNER “Manchester by the Sea” “Moonlight” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” Denzel Washington, “Fences” – WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Amy Adams, “Arrival” Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train” Natalie Portman, “Jackie” Emma Stone, “La La Land” – WINNER Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – WINNER Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea” Dev Patel, “Lion” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Viola Davis, “Fences” – WINNER Naomie Harris, “Moonlight” Nicole Kidman, “Lion” Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” Sterling K. Brown, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” – WINNER John Turturro, “The Night Of” Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror” Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” Sarah Paulson, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson – WINNER Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” John Lithgow, “The Crown” – WINNER Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” Claire Foy, “The Crown” – WINNER Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things” Robin Wright, “House of Cards” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” William H. Macy, “Shameless” – WINNER Jeffery Tambour, “Transparent” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black” Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” – WINNER Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series “The Crown” “Downton Abbey” “Game of Thrones” “Stranger Things” – WINNER “Westworld” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series “The Big Bang Theory” “Black-ish” “Modern Family” “Orange is the New Black” – WINNER “Veep” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series “Game of Thrones” – WINNER “Marvel’s Daredevil” “Marvel’s Luke Cage” “The Walking Dead” “Westworld” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Captain America: Civil War” “Doctor Strange” “Hacksaw Ridge” – WINNER “Jason Bourne” “Nocturnal Animals” 53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award Lily Tomlin