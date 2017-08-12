JAMB statistics 2017 showed a new record this year. According to the spokesman, more than 1.7 million candidates have taken part in JAMB this year. What courses did they choose? Below are the top 15 courses selected by students at JAMB 2017 registration. 15. Sociology 14. Electrical Engineering 13. Biochemistry 12. Banking and Finance 11. Medical Laboratory Science 10. Mechanical Engineering 9. Public Administration 8. Business Administration 7. Pharmacy 6. Nursing 5. Economics 4. Mass Communication 3. Law 2. Accounting 1. Medicine