2017 UTME: 15 Most Selected Courses By Candidates

    JAMB statistics 2017 showed a new record this year. According to the spokesman, more than 1.7 million candidates have taken part in JAMB this year.


    What courses did they choose? Below are the top 15 courses selected by students at JAMB 2017 registration.


    15. Sociology


    14. Electrical Engineering


    13. Biochemistry


    12. Banking and Finance


    11. Medical Laboratory Science


    10. Mechanical Engineering


    9. Public Administration


    8. Business Administration


    7. Pharmacy


    6. Nursing


    5. Economics


    4. Mass Communication


    3. Law


    2. Accounting


    1. Medicine
     
