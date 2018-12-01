INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke at a capacity-building workshop for journalists, jointly organised by INEC, European Centre for Electoral Support, European Union and European Union Support for Democratic Governance in Nigeria, disclosed that the 2018 party primaries is among the worst in Nigeria.
The INEC Chairman who disclosed that …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2KKoRF2
Get More Nigeria Political News
The INEC Chairman who disclosed that …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2KKoRF2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]