Sports 2018 World Cup: Fans Apply For Over 3.4m Tickets

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Samguine, Oct 13, 2017 at 10:57 AM. Views count: 54

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    FIFA has revealed that football fans have already requested for 3,496,204 2018 World Cup tickets.

    The world football governing body made the announcement as the first sales period ends on Thursday.

    According to FIFA, around 70% of the applications came from the host nation, Russia.

    Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, US, Egypt, China and Poland make up the remaining 30%.

    150,000 tickets have been requested for the opening match on June 14 and more than 300,000 for the final on July 15.

    FIFA said the tickets would be allocated by a random selection draw and that all applicants will be notified by November 16.
     

