Abiodun Oyefusi, the Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, says the party will dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the state in 2019.
Oyefusi, an entrepreneur, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Saturday, October …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2q56ZeA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oyefusi, an entrepreneur, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Saturday, October …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2q56ZeA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]