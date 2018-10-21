Politics 2019: ‘Jimi Agbaje Will Take Lagos From APC’ – Female PDP Senatorial Candidate – The Trent

#1
Abiodun Oyefusi, the Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, says the party will dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the state in 2019.

Oyefusi, an entrepreneur, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Saturday, October …



Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2q56ZeA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top