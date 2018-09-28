Politics 2019: 8 SDP candidates to vie for Lagos House of Assembly, House of Reps seats – Chairman – PM NEWS Nigeria

#1
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says only eight candidates will be vying for seats in the House of Assembly and House of Representatives on its platform in Lagos State during the 2019 elections.

The Chairman of SDP in Lagos State, Otunba Olatunde Onakoya, spoke on phone …




Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2R5zuVD


Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top