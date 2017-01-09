Submit Post Advertise

Sports 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Draw To Hold on Thursday

    The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series will be held on Thursday in Libreville, Gabon.

    AFCON TROPHY CEL.jpg

    The qualifiers are scheduled to begin on June 5 across the continent.

    Cameroon will host the 2019 edition of the AFCON, 47 years after they staged the tournament.

    Chad, which pulled out of the qualifiers for the 2017 AFCON, has been banned from this edition of the competition.

    This year’s tournament kicks off on Saturday in Gabon, with nations like Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia missing out.
     
