Super Eagles Former Nigeria international, Bright Omokaro, on Saturday lauded the Super Eagles’ 3-0 away victory against Seychelles in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Victoria.
Omokaro in Lagos, described the Super Eagles’ performance in the match as good. “The good …
read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wVWqNZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Omokaro in Lagos, described the Super Eagles’ performance in the match as good. “The good …
read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wVWqNZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]