Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, says it has not endorsed any candidate for the 2019 presidential election.
Sehinde Arogbofa, the secretary-general of the group, made the clarification in Akure after the visit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the leader of the group, Reuben …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LZpzgM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sehinde Arogbofa, the secretary-general of the group, made the clarification in Akure after the visit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the leader of the group, Reuben …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LZpzgM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]