Leading third force political parties under a new name, Alliance for People’s Trust, APT have ratified a new pact during the national convention and Presidential primaries convened by People’s Trust on Saturday in Lagos, which produced a legal icon and foremost pro-democracy activist, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN and …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2zX2jNr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2zX2jNr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]