The Presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said he would retire President Muhammdu Buhari next year by defeating him in the presidential election.The presidential candidate also promised to revamp the Nigeria economy to …Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Dm1YHS Get More Nigeria Political News