Featured Thread #1
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has described the emergence of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the greatest mistake made by Nigerians in 2015. Atiku, who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this on …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Nigg06
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Nigg06
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]