Metro 2019: APC member hoisting Buhari, governor’s banner electrocuted – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
An All Progressive Congress (APC) member in Jigawa State was electrocuted while hoisting a banner hosting the pictures of President Mohammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammad Badaru on an electric pole on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kudai community, one of the ruling APC’s strongholds in Dutse Local …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FmZPwN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[104]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top