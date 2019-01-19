The Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.
The leadership of the political group, led by its National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Maadi, met with President Buhari on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the endorsement.....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AOpTfh
Get More Nigeria Political News
The leadership of the political group, led by its National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Maadi, met with President Buhari on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the endorsement.....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AOpTfh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]