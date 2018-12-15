Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, on Friday confirmed that Northern elders actually adopted a resolution to reject President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in the 2019 because of his failure to meet the basic demand of the region.
Mohammed, who has just stepped down as the running …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PBpHoh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mohammed, who has just stepped down as the running …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PBpHoh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]