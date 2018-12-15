Politics 2019: Atiku Is Not An Alternative To Buhari’s Incompetence – Junaid Mohammed – Nairaland

#1
Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, on Friday confirmed that Northern elders actually adopted a resolution to reject President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in the 2019 because of his failure to meet the basic demand of the region.

Mohammed, who has just stepped down as the running …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PBpHoh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top