Spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has blasted the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and challenged the former Vice President to campaign on his record as public office instead of his questionable and much touted private businesses.....
