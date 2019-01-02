Politics 2019 Budget: Buhari To Spend N1bn On Travels, N98M On Food – Nairaland

#1
The Federal Government budgeted N1,001,318,171 for President Muhammadu Buhari’s local and international travels in the proposed 2019 budget.The budget proposes N250,021,595 for the President’s local trips and N751,296,576 for him to travel internationally.Meanwhile, N83,974,710 was budgeted for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s local travel, while N217,060,883 was proposed for his international …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2QjKa1g
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top