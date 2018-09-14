Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, has revealed that the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari and the emergence of more presidential aspirants will not “stop him emerging the next leader of Nigeria.”
Sani said this when he appeared on a political programme on Channels Television on Thursday to discuss …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2OlsnXu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sani said this when he appeared on a political programme on Channels Television on Thursday to discuss …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2OlsnXu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]