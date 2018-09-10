  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics 2019: Buhari to collect Presidential nomination form Tuesday – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday collect Presidential Nomination form and the Expression of Interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event will hold at the new Banquet Hall …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2x30EnG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top