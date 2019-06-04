Entertainment 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards: JLo, Ciara, others storm event – Information Nigeria

#1
It was a night of fashion and glitz as celebrities trooped out for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

The event which took place on Monday night, saw the likes of Jennifer Lopez, recipient of the night’s Fashion Icon Award, and models Gigi and Bella Hadid and …



via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Z6nTJi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top