It was a night of fashion and glitz as celebrities trooped out for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.
The event which took place on Monday night, saw the likes of Jennifer Lopez, recipient of the night’s Fashion Icon Award, and models Gigi and Bella Hadid and …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Z6nTJi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The event which took place on Monday night, saw the likes of Jennifer Lopez, recipient of the night’s Fashion Icon Award, and models Gigi and Bella Hadid and …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Z6nTJi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]