Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed that the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by Nigerians will continue till a week to the coming general elections.
Premium Times reports that the INEC boss gave....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2M2PqEs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Premium Times reports that the INEC boss gave....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2M2PqEs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]