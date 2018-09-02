Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics 2019: Coming from N/Central Zone won’t affect Saraki’s chances – Wakil, Campaign DG – Vanguard News

#1
Hon. Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of State for Power, is the Director General of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organization.

He speaks, in this interview, on the vision of his principal for Nigeria. He also speaks on the chances of the Senate President to clinch the Peoples Democratic …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2PrCPwB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top