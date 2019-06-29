Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, did not want to be drawn on Lionel Messi’s poor display in their 2-0 win over Venezuela.
The 14-time winners have qualified for the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America and will face hosts Brazil on July 3. Messi has only scored once, …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YlUVoy
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 14-time winners have qualified for the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America and will face hosts Brazil on July 3. Messi has only scored once, …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YlUVoy
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]