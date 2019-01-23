The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will not endorse any presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, president of the group, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said.
Ayokunle urged Nigerians to vote according to the leading of the Holy Spirit and their consciences, adding that credibility and integrity should guide their choice. …
