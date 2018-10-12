Politics 2019 election: Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate - Punch Newspaper

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, picked former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as his running mate in the 2019 general elections.

Silverbird Television shared the news on their Twitter handle @SilverbirdTV.

The news has led to varied reactions on Twitter regarding Atiku’s choice of a running mate.

