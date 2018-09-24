Politics 2019 Election: Foreign Investors Withdraw N435.41bn From Stock Market - Punch Newspapers

#1
Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out billions of naira out of the Nigerian stock market in recent months amid bearish sentiments , primarily due to the approaching elections.

According to the latest data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a total of N435.41bn was withdrawn from the market from January to July this year , compared to an outflow of N 236 . 32bn in the same period in 2017.




