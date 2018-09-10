Ashafa was accompanied to the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 10, 2018, by Party Leaders from Lagos East.
Senator Gbenga Ashafa has obtained the senate expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Qmy5dd
Get More Nigeria Political News
Senator Gbenga Ashafa has obtained the senate expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Qmy5dd
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]