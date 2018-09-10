  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics 2019 Election: Gbenga Ashafa picks up APC Senate nomination form – pulse.ng

#1
Ashafa was accompanied to the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 10, 2018, by Party Leaders from Lagos East.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has obtained the senate expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Qmy5dd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top