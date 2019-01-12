Metro 2019 election: INEC announces start date, deadline for PVC collection – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would devolve Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection to Registration Areas and Wards across the country, from Jan. 16.

The commission said in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Friday, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QIRJ1I

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top