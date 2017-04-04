The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched a five-year action plan aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of credible and transparent general election in 2019 and beyond. Speaking on Tuesday at the formal presentation of INEC’s Strategic Plan for 2017-2021 to stakeholders in Abuja, the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the recent decision of the commission to give a fixed timetable for general election in the country was to ensure that there is enough time for both INEC and stakeholders to prepare adequately for the elections. The INEC Strategic Plan titled: “Making votes count”, contains the roadmap of activities and initiatives which the commission intends to implement within the period of 2017 and 2021.