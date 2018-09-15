Some election observer groups in the country have passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its leadership, saying the Commission under Professor Mahmood Yakubu has shown in all the elections conducted to be transparent and has assured Nigerians of its readiness to …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MyP5JK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MyP5JK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]