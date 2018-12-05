Politics 2019 election: Tinubu in charge of my campaign – Buhari declares - Dailypost

President Muhammadu Buhari has given full charge of his re-election campaign for 2019 election to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He made the announcement while launching the APC Presidential Campaign Council at the Abuja International Conference Center on Monday.



He, however, assured that he will participate fully in the campaign.

