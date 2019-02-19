PoliticsNGR has summarized a speech made by Nigeria’s Senate President and DG of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Bukola Saraki at the 84th National Executive Council meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Below are 8 takeaways from Saraki’s statements at the meeting; 1. On PDPs Campaign Message“Nigerians …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GDzfPV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Below are 8 takeaways from Saraki’s statements at the meeting; 1. On PDPs Campaign Message“Nigerians …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GDzfPV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]