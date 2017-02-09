Mohammed Nalado, the National chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Mohammed Nalado, has debunked reports that the party is planning a merger with the PDP towards the 2019 elections. Chairman of the PDP Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee, Prof. Jerry Gana hinted on Wednesday that both parties were in talks to form a merger. ”The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Accord Party has not contemplated any alliance or merger with any party as being insinuated in the purported media report. “The AP will continue to play its role of a responsible opposition party in Nigeria by offering constructive criticism to the ruling APC on policies that affect the people of Nigeria. ”We are poised to going into the 2019 elections as lone political party, campaigning vigorously, winning the elections at all levels and providing sound leadership to Nigerians on the basis of our manifesto," he added.