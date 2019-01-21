Featured Thread #1
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has advised Nigerians to collect the bribes offered by politicians during the 2019 general elections. He said the money had been stolen from them and that voters should not reject such offer. NAN reports that Fashola spoke …
--
