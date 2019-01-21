Politics 2019 elections: Collect bribe, it’s your money – Fashola tells voters – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has advised Nigerians to collect the bribes offered by politicians during the 2019 general elections. He said the money had been stolen from them and that voters should not reject such offer. NAN reports that Fashola spoke …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Hq6hUA
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top