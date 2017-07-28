New Telegraph has reported a grand plot at the National Assembly to ensure that the current President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 presidential race.
Saraka, according to New Telegraph, is largely perceived as one of the most suitable candidates for the top job, given his age, educational background, wealth of experience in government as well as his influence and immense contributions to the stability of democracy in the country.
A number of his loyalists, particularly some of the ex-governors, ex-deputy governors and former ministers among them, are reportedly working on the permutation that Buhari who has been battling with poor health since he assumed office two years ago, might not be fit to continue with the rigours of the exalted office beyond the current term.
It is presumed that if Buhari declined to seek re-election on account of ill health and the ruling party keeps its plan of reserving the ticket for the North, Saraki might just become a choice candidate.
