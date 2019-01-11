Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday pledged the continuation of more projects in the state if re-elected the forthcoming governorship election.
Tambuwal made the assertion while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the party’s Eastern zone campaign rally in Wurno town, Wurno Local …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2H6QeLt
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tambuwal made the assertion while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the party’s Eastern zone campaign rally in Wurno town, Wurno Local …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2H6QeLt
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]