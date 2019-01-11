Politics 2019 Elections: Tambuwal pledges continuation of projects in Sokoto – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday pledged the continuation of more projects in the state if re-elected the forthcoming governorship election.

Tambuwal made the assertion while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the party’s Eastern zone campaign rally in Wurno town, Wurno Local …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2H6QeLt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top