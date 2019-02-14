Politics 2019 elections: Wike advises Buhari to get psychiatrist for Amaechi – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to approve what he described as the “psychiatric evaluation” of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

According to Wike, Amaechi should be checked for suggesting that he (Wike) negotiated with Buhari, to allow him …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Gm7HOA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top