Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Politics 2019: Five PDP Governors Seeking Deal With Buhari – Sahara Reporters

#1
Desperate for a second term, five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are seeking a secret pact with President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2019 general elections. Specifically, the deal is for the governors to support Buhari’s re-election in return for the Presidency’s backing in their bid to retain their …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Q3ASrj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top