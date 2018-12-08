In the next few days, if you so desire, you will find a number of articles that attempt to explain what the Grammys really mean for the music industry.
Do they matter? Are they irrelevant? Already, outgoing Recording Academy president Neil Portnow has said “I think we’re incredibly relevant and on …
via Vulture – https://ift.tt/2G2TBSY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Do they matter? Are they irrelevant? Already, outgoing Recording Academy president Neil Portnow has said “I think we’re incredibly relevant and on …
via Vulture – https://ift.tt/2G2TBSY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]