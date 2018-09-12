The current rift between the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode and the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Former Lagos Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly started after alteration of the state’s major policies shortly after Ambode assumed office.PoliticsNGR learned that APC leader refused to endorse his political godson for re-election yesterday, ascribing it to Ambode’s decision to alter, modify and scrap some state’s policies initiated under the Tinubu administration between 1999 and 2007.