Politics 2019: How Nigerians reacted to Atiku’s choice of Peter Obi as running mate – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Nigerians have reacted to the selection of Peter Obi as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar. Mr Abubakar is the People Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the choice of the two-term Anambra State governor was announced on Friday evening. …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yA6YTG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top