Nigerians have reacted to the selection of Peter Obi as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar. Mr Abubakar is the People Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the choice of the two-term Anambra State governor was announced on Friday evening. …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yA6YTG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yA6YTG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]